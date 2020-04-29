Home Entertainment I don't mind my son John dating Sister Derby but currently, they...
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

I don’t mind my son John dating Sister Derby but currently, they are not dating – Mzbel

By Qwame Benedict
0
- Advertisement -

Musician turned radio presenter Mzbel has come out to deny rumours spreading that her 20year old son known as John is dating Sister Derby.

A few days ago, Debby shared some new photos showing her backside to her numerous fans.

View this post on Instagram

Mzbel

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

Also Read: Mzbel takes on churches and Pastors for failing in the fight against coronavirus

Going through the comment section, we saw a comment from Mzbel where she referred to Sister Derby as her future in-law while tagging her son John Mensah Bill.

Looking at how Sister Derby has a history of dating younger guys, we somehow believed Mzbel but she (Mzbel) has come out to clear the air.

According to Mzbel, the two are not in any relationship as people are judging from her comment on the photo.

Also Read: Sister Derby rumored to be dating Mzbel’s 20 years old son

The CEO of BeLa’s Pub revealed that though they are not in any relationship, his son is happy reading messages from his friends who believed the story.

Mzbel, however, added that it wouldn’t be bad to have Sister Derby in her family as an in-law.

She shared: “Disclaimer: my attention has been drawn to an article about my 19years old son @jonmbill dating @sisterdeborah wish I can say it’s TRUE ? We hereby distance ourselves from that article…. but oh wow my son has a huge silly smile on his face all day reading WhatsApp messages from his friends ??? like who wouldn’t want to have @sisterdeborah in their family ?????????? OMG I am even freaking out right now with excitement ??? Well we are just huge fans! Proud Dolphins. End of Disclaimer. Thank You ??????”

Also Read: Mzbel refers to Kofi Amoabeng as her bestie

See screenshot below:

Previous articleCOVID-19: Ogidi Brown cries for girlfriend; says it’s what he only needs to survive amid quarantine
Next articleFella Makafui speaks for the first time after Akuapem Poloo accused Sista Afia of sleeping with Medikal

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Fiifi Pratt quits Rainbow Radio, joins Kingdom+ 101.9FM

Toni Kusi -
Radio personality Fiifi Pratt has joined Kingdom + 101.9FM and is set to take over the airwaves from 1st May 2020 on...
Read more
Entertainment

Lilwin disappoints fans in his response to Funny Face

Mr. Tabernacle -
In an earlier post published few moments, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin finally reacted to Funny Face after he said he was going to expose him,...
Read more
Entertainment

Prayer is the only tool to stop the coronavirus Pandemic – Archbishop Duncan Williams

Mr. Tabernacle -
Archbishop Duncan Williams, the general overseer of Action Chapel International has disclosed that the only thing that can put a stop to...
Read more
Entertainment

Angry Funny Face hits back at Lilwin again as he drops a bombshell

Mr. Tabernacle -
It's getting hotter and interesting. The beef between the two comic actors is generating to another level where each one wants to...
Read more
Entertainment

Lilwin react as he throws a subtle shot at Funny Face after he dared him to say ‘Fim’

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin is not taking it lightly with colleague actor Funny Face and is ready to challenge him on any...
Read more
Entertainment

Efia Odo’s new pictures on social media spark pregnancy rumours – See photos

Mr. Tabernacle -
Your number one news hub Ghpage.com has come across photos of popular socialite, video vixen and actress Andrea Owusu aka Efia Odo.
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, April 30, 2020
Accra
few clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
74 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Thu
29 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
31 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Fella Makafui speaks for the first time after Akuapem Poloo accused Sista Afia of sleeping with Medikal

Qwame Benedict -
Actress Fella Makafui has dropped her first reaction after Akuapem Poloo claimed Sista Afia has been sleeping with her husband, Medikal.
Read more
Entertainment

Funny Face has started having problems in his new marriage

Qwame Benedict -
Favorite actor and comedian Funny Face yesterday morning burst on social media accusing his colleagues Bismark the Joke, Kalybos, Lil Win, and...
Read more
Nigeria News

Davido calls Mercy John and her husband ‘Wicked people’

Qwame Benedict -
OBO boss Davido has sparked up controversy on social media after calling actress Mercy John and her husband Prince Okojie wicked people.
Read more
Lifestyle

Photos of Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s 3rd wife who’s more beautiful than Akua and Linda

RASHAD -
It’s no secret that one of the Ghanaian millionaires, Dr. Kwaku Oteng is married to 5 wives. For most...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News