Musician turned radio presenter Mzbel has come out to deny rumours spreading that her 20year old son known as John is dating Sister Derby.

A few days ago, Debby shared some new photos showing her backside to her numerous fans.

Going through the comment section, we saw a comment from Mzbel where she referred to Sister Derby as her future in-law while tagging her son John Mensah Bill.

Looking at how Sister Derby has a history of dating younger guys, we somehow believed Mzbel but she (Mzbel) has come out to clear the air.

According to Mzbel, the two are not in any relationship as people are judging from her comment on the photo.

The CEO of BeLa’s Pub revealed that though they are not in any relationship, his son is happy reading messages from his friends who believed the story.

Mzbel, however, added that it wouldn’t be bad to have Sister Derby in her family as an in-law.

She shared: “Disclaimer: my attention has been drawn to an article about my 19years old son @jonmbill dating @sisterdeborah wish I can say it’s TRUE ? We hereby distance ourselves from that article…. but oh wow my son has a huge silly smile on his face all day reading WhatsApp messages from his friends ??? like who wouldn’t want to have @sisterdeborah in their family ?????????? OMG I am even freaking out right now with excitement ??? Well we are just huge fans! Proud Dolphins. End of Disclaimer. Thank You ??????”

See screenshot below: