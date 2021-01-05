- Advertisement -

Queen Peezy who happens to be the official ex-girlfriend of ‘One Corner’ hitmaker Justice Amoah aka Patapaa has disclosed that she wouldn’t mind travelling to Germany to teach the new wife of Patapaa Liha Miller a lesson.

According to her, although the Agona Swedru superstar has broken up with her for a German woman after alll his promises, she still got lots of love for him.

Speaking with Abena Gold in a telephone interview on GhPage TV, she made it clear that as it stands now, she is angry with Patapaa but that doesn’t mean that he wish bad for him.

Queen Peezy warned Liha Miller saying she(Queen Peezy) has lot Patapaa to her but she shouldn’t try to use Patapaa as a punching bag or treat him bad otherwise she would find her and deal with her.

Watch the video below:

She made it clear that, Patapaa is her gold or any precious minerals to her and therefore she wouldn’t sit idle for anyone to treat him bad or look down up upon him.

Queen Peezy in the interview used the opportunity to wish Patapaa well in his marriage to his German wife Liha Miller.