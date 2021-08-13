‘Mind your business’-King Promise subtly reacts to Serwaa Amihere’s saga

- Advertisement -

Just when everyone least expected, the once rumoured secret lover of Serwaa Amihere, King Promise has subtly reacted to the trending Amihere’s alleged leaked bedroom videos.

The popular Ghanaian music icon took to Twitter to advise trolls and detractors of the GhOne TV star presenter amid the saga to focus and mind their own business.

King Promise skilfully wrote this on Twitter; “mind yo business….” a few hours after the news of Serwaa Amihere’s alleged leaked videos went rife on social media.

You don’t need to be told that King Promise was apparently referring to her friend’s case, thus telling Ghanaians to leave Amihere alone and let her be.

In other news, Serwaa Amihere has responded to the sexual allegations against her on her official social media pages.

In her first reaction, she shared a personal devotion that sort of put her distress into a favourable viewpoint.

Serwaa-Amihere-

She later came back to publish a video of herself jamming to Fameye’s song Praise as she readies to host the Friday edition of the morning breakfast show on GhOne TV.

Evidently, Serwaa Amihere is not moved by all the allegations from the faceless netizen bent on exposing her. Mona mo bl3….