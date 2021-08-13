type here...
GhPageEntertainment'Mind your business'-King Promise subtly reacts to Serwaa Amihere's saga
Entertainment

‘Mind your business’-King Promise subtly reacts to Serwaa Amihere’s saga

By Mr. Tabernacle
King Promise and Serwaa Amihere
- Advertisement -

Just when everyone least expected, the once rumoured secret lover of Serwaa Amihere, King Promise has subtly reacted to the trending Amihere’s alleged leaked bedroom videos.

The popular Ghanaian music icon took to Twitter to advise trolls and detractors of the GhOne TV star presenter amid the saga to focus and mind their own business.

King Promise skilfully wrote this on Twitter; “mind yo business….” a few hours after the news of Serwaa Amihere’s alleged leaked videos went rife on social media.

You don’t need to be told that King Promise was apparently referring to her friend’s case, thus telling Ghanaians to leave Amihere alone and let her be.

In other news, Serwaa Amihere has responded to the sexual allegations against her on her official social media pages.

In her first reaction, she shared a personal devotion that sort of put her distress into a favourable viewpoint.

Serwaa-Amihere-
Serwaa-Amihere-

She later came back to publish a video of herself jamming to Fameye’s song Praise as she readies to host the Friday edition of the morning breakfast show on GhOne TV.

Evidently, Serwaa Amihere is not moved by all the allegations from the faceless netizen bent on exposing her. Mona mo bl3….

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, August 13, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
69 %
3.8mph
40 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
79 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News