- Advertisement -

Shatta Michy, the baby mama of embattled dancehall musician Shatta Wale, has responded to criticism of her deafening silence over the arrest of the father of her son.

Charles Nii Amarh Mensah, alias Shatta Wale, was arrested on Wednesday, October 20, after turning himself in to the Police a few hours after he was declared wanted for faking a gunshot attack on him.

He was subsequently charged and put before the Accra Circuit Court. But he pleaded not guilty to the count of; Publication of false news that caused fear and panic in the public domain.

The court remanded him into police custody for one week and has since been transferred to the Ankaful Prison, pending his next court appearance.

Reacting to the development, a Facebook user asked Michy why she has remained silent over the issue which has gotten the attention of Ghanaians and beckoned her to stop advertising people’s products to go and visit Shatta Wale.

In response, Michy emphatically stated that she feeds her son Majesty with the adverts, hence the arrest of Shatta Wale will not deter her from making money now that she’s a single parent.

According to her, the adverts would put food on her table and not her comment about her baby daddy’s arrest.

Read the exchange below.