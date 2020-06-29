type here...
Minister of Health recovers from corona Virus and starts work immediately
Minister of Health recovers from corona Virus and starts work immediately

Taylor Junior Charles
By Taylor Junior Charles
Kwaku Agyeman Manu, the Minister of Health and MP for Dormaa Central has resumed work at the Health Ministry after recuperating from COVID-19 earlier this month.

Also read: COVID-19: Ghana’s Health Minister tests positive for coronavirus

According to reports, the honorable minister made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he attempted to hide his status after testing positive for COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago.

Also read: COVID-19: Nana Akuffo Addo exposes the Health Minister

However, he was exposed to ridicule when the President, Nana Akuffo Addo confirmed in his State of the Nation Address that the honorable minister had the coronavirus and had been isolated.

The Minister was reported to be undergoing treatment for COVID-19 meanwhile he had earlier claimed that he was only on admission because he needed rest.

Also read: Health Minister’s wife test positive for Coronavirus

Nonetheless, today Ghanaians can be happy and rejoice as the hardworking Minister has recommenced work after a couple of weeks out of office.

Source:GHPage

