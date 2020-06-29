Minister-of-Health-recovers-from-corona-Virus-and-starts-work-immediately

- Advertisement -

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, the Minister of Health and MP for Dormaa Central has resumed work at the Health Ministry after recuperating from COVID-19 earlier this month.

According to reports, the honorable minister made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he attempted to hide his status after testing positive for COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago.

However, he was exposed to ridicule when the President, Nana Akuffo Addo confirmed in his State of the Nation Address that the honorable minister had the coronavirus and had been isolated.

The Minister was reported to be undergoing treatment for COVID-19 meanwhile he had earlier claimed that he was only on admission because he needed rest.

Nonetheless, today Ghanaians can be happy and rejoice as the hardworking Minister has recommenced work after a couple of weeks out of office.