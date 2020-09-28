Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is the Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi. He is also the minister of information in Ghana. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is trending over a mansion on social media.

A stunning 2 storey building mansion has surfaced on social media and according to netizens, it belongs to Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

His accusers are claiming he acquired the mansion just a few months ago and this is one of his mansions ever since he joined politics, allegedly.

Check out the photo below

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah’s alleged mansion going viral

Meanwhile, supporters of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah have mounted strong defends. Some sections believe the man is a minister and an MP so he can easily build or purchase this mansion on his salary.

Other sections also believe there is no truth in the claims going viral that he is the owner. They believe the mansion belongs to someone who else and the opposition party is just playing politics with it to gain some points and discredit the man.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has over the past 3 years shown his quality as a politician. He has climbed the ladder so quickly many believe he stands the chance of vying for the presidency one day.

His extraordinary qualities as a statesman have been shown during the fight against Covid-19. His exceptional communication skills left many applauding.