type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMinister sues Nana Aba Anamoah, EIB for defamation over galamsey report
News

Minister sues Nana Aba Anamoah, EIB for defamation over galamsey report

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has dragged the Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) to court over defamation claims.

Mr. Darko-Mensah is said to have filed a suit at an Accra High Court against the media house over a publication alleging that a regional minister had collapsed after his driver bolted with his GH¢17million cash being proceeds from illegal mining, commonly known as Galamsey.

According to Dailyguidnetwork, the minister also joined Nana Aba Anamoah, General Manager of EIB, and one Paa Kwesi in the writ.

READ MORE: Minister reacts to news of his driver running away with 17M galamsey money

Even though EIB in their publication on October 19, 2022, did not name the supposed minister, Mr. Darko-Mensah issued a statement in response to the report.

In the statement said the innuendo had been linked to him and that, “this news alert appears to cast an innuendo on my person.

“It is therefore not strange that for those who are still bent on tarnishing my hard-won reputation and to distract me from my official duties in service to the people of my region including my unrelenting fight against illegal mining, they have jumped onto the news to further their sinister objectives.”

“Please be advised that I am well and fit and carrying about my duties in good health and great spirits. I am completely unfazed by these attempts to derail my work. All well-meaning Ghanaians are therefore advised to disregard the said news alert and treat it with the contempt it deserves,” he added.

The said news alert had indicated that a regional minister had collapsed after his driver was reported to have bolted with GH¢17million being proceeds from galamsey.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, November 24, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    2.9mph
    40 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News