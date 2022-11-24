- Advertisement -

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has dragged the Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) to court over defamation claims.

Mr. Darko-Mensah is said to have filed a suit at an Accra High Court against the media house over a publication alleging that a regional minister had collapsed after his driver bolted with his GH¢17million cash being proceeds from illegal mining, commonly known as Galamsey.

According to Dailyguidnetwork, the minister also joined Nana Aba Anamoah, General Manager of EIB, and one Paa Kwesi in the writ.

READ MORE: Minister reacts to news of his driver running away with 17M galamsey money

Even though EIB in their publication on October 19, 2022, did not name the supposed minister, Mr. Darko-Mensah issued a statement in response to the report.

In the statement said the innuendo had been linked to him and that, “this news alert appears to cast an innuendo on my person.

“It is therefore not strange that for those who are still bent on tarnishing my hard-won reputation and to distract me from my official duties in service to the people of my region including my unrelenting fight against illegal mining, they have jumped onto the news to further their sinister objectives.”

“Please be advised that I am well and fit and carrying about my duties in good health and great spirits. I am completely unfazed by these attempts to derail my work. All well-meaning Ghanaians are therefore advised to disregard the said news alert and treat it with the contempt it deserves,” he added.

The said news alert had indicated that a regional minister had collapsed after his driver was reported to have bolted with GH¢17million being proceeds from galamsey.