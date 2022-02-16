- Advertisement -

The minority caucus in Parliament has filed a motion for the removal of the Health Minister Hon Kwaku Agyemang Manu over his involvement in the purchase of the Sputnik-V vaccines.

Hon Kwabena Mintah Ankandoh who is a ranking member on the Health Committee in Parliament, the minister failed to consult the house and seek approval before going ahead to purchase the vaccines.

Mr Akandoh was speaking after the Ad Hoc Committee tasked with investigating the procurement deal between the Ghanaian government and Sheik Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and S.L global for the provision of Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccines was approved.

“While we had a strong belief that President Akufo-Addo would have taken the appropriate action, all indicators suggest that the president hasn’t heard or seen anything.”

“Therefore we, as Members of Parliament, especially from the minority side, by Article 82 will come by motion, in fact we have filed a motion and we have gotten the required signatories to pass vote of censure so that probably the minister will be asked to stay away from the ministry because we find him incompetent. Serious indictments were levelled against him per the report.”

The minority, according to Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has gathered enough signatures to force a vote on Agyeman-destiny Manu’s as health minister.

Meanwhile, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the ad-hoc committee’s chairman, has stated that the acceptance of the report by consensus should put an end to the situation.

Attempts by the Minority to remove Agyeman-Manu as Health Minister, he says, are made in bad faith.



