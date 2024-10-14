Miracle Films Reveals Shocking Revelation About Emelia Brobbey Stealing In London

The father of Kumawood, Mr. Samuel Akwasi Nyamekye has finally waded into the issue of Emelia Brobbey stealing in London.

The ace Kumawood director who hardly speaks claims there is no iota of truth in the allegations leveled against Emelia Brobbey by social media users.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Dave Hammer on Hello FM, Miracle Films vehemently disclosed that Emelia Brobbey is not a thief.

Miracle Films revealed during the interview that “Akua is very free and close with Emeli Brobbey, hence, Ghanaians should refute all the allegations leveled against Emelia”.

According to him, he, together with Emelia Brobbey and the family of Akua has solved their differences long time ago, saying, “I, Akua’s mother who is a pharmacist at Edwinase and her brother have sat and talked about the issue and everyone is okay now”.

Meanwhile, Miracle Films stated categorically that there are numerous allegations that have been leveled against Emelia Brobbey that are untrue.