type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMiracle! Woman beaten to death by husband wakes on the way to...
News

Miracle! Woman beaten to death by husband wakes on the way to mortuary

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Miracle! Woman beaten to death by husband wakes on the way to mortuary

A lady who was brutally assaulted by her husband and was thought to be dead has reportedly awoken on the way to the mortuary.

The horrifying event came to light after the victim’s neighbour reported the horrifying domestic abuse case on the microblogging platform, X (previously Twitter).


In the first tweet, it was said that a wife had allegedly been fatally battered by her violent husband.

The horrific revelation sparked widespread outrage and demands for justice for the victim as it circulated on social media.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react to trending video of Yaa Jackson smooching on her brother

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Miracle! Woman beaten to death by husband wakes on the way to mortuary

However, a little while after the original tweet, the same neighbour returned to Twitter and shared another astounding update.

She joyously reported that while being taken to the mortuary, the woman, who had previously been believed to be dead, showed signs of life.

She claims that the patient has now been admitted to the hospital and is in a critical state.

She wrote;

“I’m in extreme pain. My neighbor just beat his wife to death. He hit her head with a big stick and she died ???

You guysssss!!!! Please help me dance! News reaching me is that she got up last minute. On the way to the mortuary!!!! Help me thank God and everything you believe in! Jesus! I’m still crying. He turned my sadness to joy! God is wonderful ???”

READ ALSO: Trending video of Yaa Jackson smooching on her brother as she shows her beads and bortos

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, October 2, 2023
Accra
light rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
3.2mph
100 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways