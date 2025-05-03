type here...
Miriam allegedly murdered by her ex

By Armani Brooklyn
Miriam

A new report that has emerged online alleges that 28-year-old Neana Miriam was murdered by her 32-year-old ex-boyfriend.

According to a police report, the two were found dead in the same Leeds flat.

They had suffered injuries and multiple stab wounds.

Detectives working for West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have launched a major investigation into the death of the two former lovers.

READ ALSO: Photos of Nigerian nurse who died in UK apartment

Nurse Miriam


Before the discovery of the tragic deaths, Miriam, a Nigerian nurse who was practising in the UK, had been reported missing earlier in the evening and then a resident called reporting they had concerns for a woman who was living in the flat.

Police arrived at the HMO shortly after 8.35 pm last Wednesday, where the woman’s body was found alongside that of his ex-lover

However, reports indicate that Miriam had recently returned to the UK from Nigeria after her introduction ceremony, a traditional first step towards marriage.

Her partner had not yet joined her in Leeds at the time of her passing.

READ ALSO: Nigerian nurse based in the UK found dead in her apartment

