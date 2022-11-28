Miss Golden Stool’22: Contestant collapses on live TV after losing crown

A constant in Miss Golden Stool, 2022 edition who sailed through to the Grand Finale has caused a scene when the winner was mentioned on the final day.

The beautiful lady who had given and taken her all into the competition couldn’t stand on her feet after the winner’s name was said by the MC.

Obroni, the contestant got shocked and felt dizzy right after the host of the show Tima KunKum called out AbrewaNana and passed out.

Apparently, she was expecting to be the winner but that didn’t happen. Out of stunner, she collapsed when her 1st Runner-up sash was given to her.