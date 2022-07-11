Miss Grand Ghana is here to stay – Abena Akuaba

- Advertisement -

With low publicity, the maiden edition of Miss Grand Ghana which took place at the National Theater last Saturday ended with a lot of applause for its success and class.

With most beauty pageants mistakes are expected especially if it is a maiden edition but Miss Grand Ghana proved to Ghanaians that they have done their homework well.

At the end of two and half hours, the show had ended with little or no mistakes and there was no dull moment from start to finish.

The introduction saw the 16 beautiful ladies in a hot yellow outfits introducing themselves from their various regions. Straight to the action, the event began with a Bikini show from the contestants who came in their different bikini wears.

Right after that saw a performance from Abena Akuaba organizer of the event who surprised the audience with her unique voice. Then came the talent show.

The ladies each displayed their unique talents which saw some of them playing the drums and other giving nice speeches on different subjects. The talent show gave the judges a tough time as almost all the ladies lived up to expectations.

Next was the evening gown wear which again saw all the ladies cat walking in their beautiful outfits getting all the applause from their fans, family members and friends who had come there to support them.

The questions and answers determined who actually made it to the final. So impressive almost all the girls answered their questions right as if they already knew the answers.

The judges made up of Majid Michel Natalie Fort and Former Miss Ivory Coast had to compare their notes after the final round to crown the winner.

After four rounds of different tasks Miss Zahara – Imani Bossman-pinkrah from the Central region emerged as the ultimate winner, Ezta Mawutor came second and Mary Boaduaaa Animpong came third.

Miss Zahara will present Ghana at Miss Grand International whiles the second to fifth position also represent Ghana in different pageants outside the country.

Miss Grand Ghana aims to build up confidence, elegance, poise and intelligence in our women.

Speaking right after the event, Miss Abena Akuaba the organizer of the event said it has been a long training with the ladies hence why the show came up successful.

“ I have competed in a lot of pageants in Ghana and outside and I always take notice of the things that need to be improved. Having this experience I impacted the girls and see the result last Saturday.

Whenever I take part in pageants I take notice of what I can make better and growing up to owe my own pageant as the National Director of Miss Grand, all the experience helped me to organize this successful event” she stated “ People did not believe in Miss Grand but we made a mark.

I didn’t take part as a judge but sat behind and observe how everything went i and I can say that it is the best pageant so far. With proper sponsors, I believe Miss Grand Ghana can take over all beauty pageants in Ghana and outside” she added.