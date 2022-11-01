type here...
Nigeria News

Girl, 3, discovered alive inside a well after going missing for three days

By Kweku Derrick
missing girl found alive in well
A 3-year-old girl has been found alive inside an abandoned well three days after she reportedly went missing in the Tudun Wada area of Jos, in Nigeria’s Plateau State.

Lydia Azatyom, according to reports, was last seen playing with her friends outside their house on Thursday, October 27, 2022, before she mysteriously disappeared.

Efforts made by her family and neighbours to locate her whereabouts proved futile until three days later when one Dauda Dung confirmed that she has been found.

Local media report that a couple of young men found the girl inside the abandoned well in an uncompleted building within the area.

It’s gathered that the young men had visited the site to defecate and heard sounds of movement inside the dry well.

The building is said to have long been abandoned and now used for open defecation and dumping.

Lydia had bruises around her head and was rushed to the hospital where she is currently receiving for medical attention.

It is however yet be ascertained if Lydia mistakenly fell into the well or someone dumped her there.

