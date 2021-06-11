- Advertisement -

Ghpage.com is reliably informed that Gh Media student who was declared missing some weeks ago and later found dead was allegedly stabbed to death.

Priscilla Tsegah aka Kiki was reported missing by her family some weeks ago after she failed to get in touch with them after a few days especially her junior sister whom she was very close with.

After a frantic search for her both on campus and outside campus, they involved the mainstream media and the police.

Earlier this week, the family finally got news about Priscilla but they were informed by the police that she was found dead.

Ghpage.com has gathered full details of her a death from a close source.

According to the source, her dead body was found in a hotel after the hotel staff noticed the door to the room was locked but the keys were nowhere to be found.

One lady identified as Natasha who is the suspect lodged into the Justa Hotel at New Legon on 20th May 2021 at about 6:40 thereabout.

The source continued that the Hotel staff told them that Priscilla joined Natasha after an hour and some minutes.

They continued that the two ladies were lodging together until the alleged boyfriend of Priscilla stormed the premises of the Hotel looking for her.

They continued staying in the hotel until 22nd May 2021 around 12 noon when they detected that no one had come out of their room, the door was locked and the keys to the room were not in their possession.

They(staff) went in for the spare key to open the door to the room only for them to see Priscilla naked lying in a pool of blood with a kitchen knife stuck in her lower abdomen.

The workers reported the incident to the Lakeside Police at about 3 p.m on the same day about three hours after discovering the body in the hotel room.

As it stands now Natasha is nowhere to be found.

In other news, the PRO for the Accra Police Regional command DSP Afia Tenge has confirmed the story and has disclosed that the police are doing everything within their power to bring the perpetrators to book.

She added that the police have locked the room where the incident took place.