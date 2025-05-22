type here...
Missing UEW professor found buried in his own home

By Armani Brooklyn
UEW Crying woman

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) is reeling from the shocking discovery of the remains of Professor Amedeke, a lecturer who was reported missing by his family earlier this month.

According to reports, the late professor’s body was found secretly buried within the premises of his residence at Gyahadze, a suburb of Winneba in the Central Region.

His disappearance had initially triggered an official police investigation after his family raised concerns about his whereabouts.

UEW Crying woman

Police investigators, acting on leads during the inquiry, made the grim discovery, exhuming the body from a concealed burial spot at the professor’s private residence.

The remains have since been transferred to a medical facility for preservation and autopsy.

Authorities are yet to release a definitive cause of death, but sources indicate that forensic experts are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the professor’s mysterious and tragic end.

