Rapper Yaw Tog has thrown Ghana’s social media space into a frenzy following his comment about Stormzy which appears to have incurred the wrath of many.

The ‘Sore’ hitmaker told MzGee in an interview on TV3’s New Day morning show that his collaboration with Stormzy on the remix of the song made the British-Ghanaian rapper more popular among music lovers in the country.

Yaw Tog’s statement was in response to claims that the UK-based rapper rather made him more popular in the music industry.

“He (Stormzy) made me more popular in this market. I made him more popular here too because people didn’t know Stormzy Ghana here so I think we both did magic to ourselves and to our brands,” he said.

However, the comment has sparked controversy on social media with many reacting with diverse views.

While some do not find fault with what Yaw Tog said, others have descended heavily on the rapper for what they describe as disrespectful to Stormzy.

They claim that Yaw Tog’s statement smacks of arrogance which comes on the back of the fame he’s enjoying.

Read some of the comments we have gathered below: