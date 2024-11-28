)mo Ho Nny3 Me Ak)n)- Short Girl Reveals Why She Will Not Date A Short Guy

type here...
By Mzta Churchill
A Ghanaian lady, diminutive in stature has caused a stir online as a statement made by her has become a topic of online discussion.

The young lady, even though is short, has said that she dislikes being in a relationship with short guys.

Speaking during an interview on De God Son TV, the young lady expressed that diminutive guys are not her spec.

When asked about the reason behind her decision not to go into a relationship with short guys, she said she sees such guys as kids, even though they are old.

According to her, she has a son who is 7 years old, so, dating a diminutive guy is like dating her son.

