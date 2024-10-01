type here...
Moesha and her family ignored me when I prophesied about her health – Prophet

By Qwame Benedict
A preacher on social media identified as Nana Kwabena Joshua has disclosed that he in the past prophesied about the current state of socialite Moesha Boduong.

According to him, he saw in a dream that the teeth of the once popular slay queen were falling off and this meant that shame would befall her but they failed to listen to him.

He stated that all he wanted from the socialite and her family was for them to come to see him for special prayers to avert the impending danger but they failed to show up.

In 2018, the preacher took to his Facebook page and posted this “Someone should tell Moesha Buduong this I saw in my vision all her teeth was removed and I Prophetic it’s a big time disgrace”.

Source:GhPage

