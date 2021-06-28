- Advertisement -

Actress and slay queen Moesha Boduong has become the latest Ghanaian celebrity to give her life to Christ.

Moesha who has always been showing her curves on social media has for some time now stopped posting such raunchy photos and videos on social media making people wonder what could have influenced her change.

The socialite shared on her social media handle an invite to a church program but little did we know that the holy spirit was going to take control over her.

In a video available on social media, Moesha is seen in tears and thanking God for saving her and her family adding that she is now leaving everything in the secular world to embrace Christ as her Lord and personal saviour.

She later got up from her knees, went to the pulpit, and started speaking fondly about how God has saved her and given her a new life. A new life devoid of all blemish with her sins washed away through the saving grace of Jesus Christ’s blood.

Watch the video below:

Not only did she give herself to Christ but she also outdoored a new name throwing away her popular name Moesha Boduong.

According to her, she now wants to be known as Maurecia Babiinoti Boduong.