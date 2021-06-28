type here...
Prove to us you have really changed before you can marry our son-Moesha Boduong told by in-laws

By RASHAD
Moesha Boduong
Moesha Boduong
There is good news; one of the most popular Slay Queens and the pioneer of artificial butt surgery in Ghana, Moesha Boduong has laid down all her tools and has finally found Christ.

Moesha Boduong has finally announced her new love in Christ and has asked for all her sins to be forgiven as she begins to walk in the light.

In a new video that has surfaced online and fasts going viral, spirit-filled Moesha Boduong is ministering at a church and even prophesying on the sick… Praise the Lord.

This new Moesha has sent a shock wave among the Christian community. They are using her life as testimony that God really touches the heart of everyone even the most sinner.

Well, but has she really repented or it’s all for the cameras? That is the biggest question on most people’s minds and GhPage has made a new discovery on her supposed Born Again status.

Apparently, Moesha Boduong is in love and her lover is not Jesus Christ. Moesha is in love with a rich man’s son and they are planning to walk the aisle in a few month’s time.

Moesha Boduong
Moesha Boduong

However, the parents of the boy who are Godfearing and renowned Christians are having difficulties accepting Slay Queen Moesha Boduong who not long ago revealed she sleeps with married men for a living after confessing her round big butts are all fake into their home.

But their beloved son has fallen deeply in love and won’t listen to wise words from her parents and avoid the disaster he is bringing home; he just won’t listen to reason.

To compromise on their stands, the loving parents ordered Moesha Boduong to prove to them she has really changed before she will be allowed to marry into their home.

She quickly found a church with the help of Victoria Micheals where she hopes to have her wedding when the time comes.

Moesha Boduong
Moesha Boduong

Well, we hope she is able to keep up with the born-again facade she has created. It’s not easy and we wish her well.

