Everybody is talking about Actress/Model Moesha Babiinoti Boduong after she flaunted her newly built plush mansion and her expensive cars on social media.

She has indeed proven to all that she slays on purpose, unlike other Slay queen celebrities who just spend their money on needless things yet living a fake life.

In the video Moesha posted, she ordered the interior decorators around as they were embellishing her new house with a painting of her on the walls and putting other things together to make the room more attractive.

Moesha puts on display her huge mansion.. wow pic.twitter.com/r4EMPf9Zhq — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 8, 2020

In a separate video, the socialite showed off her luxurious fleet of cars packed outside on the compound of her mansion.

Having seen this of her we can say Moesha is a silent achiever who isn’t boastful of her assets like others do.

The display of her possessions comes as no surprise because she in an interview claimed that she has other sources of income that she doesn’t put on social media.

” I am involved in a lot of things I don’t post on social media. I am working and I no longer depend on men for my upkeep.” Moesha Buduong said during an interview with Tracey Boakye.

Money Talks; Moesha is on flaunting her achievements…. #Lifestyle pic.twitter.com/ey5dec1CEz — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 8, 2020

Moesha was not long ago dragged into the heated social media feud between Tracey Boakye and Mzbel.

Amid their fight over “Papa No” Gloria Kani, once a close friend of Tracey Boakye came out to reveal that the latter had told her that Moesha has a Range Rover yet she lives in a rented apartment.

Work in silence and let your success make the noise for you.