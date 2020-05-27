Moesha Boduong ‘slaps’ Gucci Mona over slay queen allegations

- Advertisement -

Ghpage earlier published an article about a popular Slay queen Gucci Mona who came out to name some female celebrities who go around parading themselves as slay queens.

According to Mona, Moesha Boduong and other female celebs, go to Dubai to sleep with big men to make money.

Moesha Boduong, named in Mona’s list of Slay Queens in Ghana has responded, throwing shades after the latter went on-air to call her and other female celebs slay queens.

Registering her discontentment over Mona’s claims Moesha took to social media to slam her.

She wrote; “Wu nim dressing ?wu si Obi girl Y3 slay queen!!??not our fault we look good in anything we wear ??slay queen King Kong,”

In this context she meant Mona cannot dress properly but is claiming others are slay queens just because they look good in clothes.

I can sense #SlayQueensBeef emerging! Can’t wait lol.