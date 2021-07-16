type here...
Entertainment

Moesha Boduong has slept with a man with an evil spirit – Prophet Kumchacha

By Kweku Derrick
Moesha Boduong Kumchacha
So many things have been said about Moesha Boduong’s surprise repentance and her subsequent attempt to commit suicide. But what exactly is the problem with the former renowned Slay Queen of Accra?

Well, the founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has waded into the ongoing conversation and shared his observations.

Speaking with GhPage TV, he posited that there could only be two reasons behind Moesha Boduong’s new Christian life.

Kumchacha argued that she may have gone to acquire wealth through evil means and it has backfired or perhaps she has had an encounter with a man with a bad spirit and the consequences of that encounter are now playing out.

It’s not every man that is human, some are spirits and you’d be possessed after sleeping with them,” he said.

“Evil spirit is tormenting Moesha Boduong that is why she wanted to commit suicide and going through all forms of frustrations …I am sure she has seen something scary after her experience with a man who is not a human being. Or maybe she has gone to seek wealth from an evil place and the repercussions are driving her crazy.”

Watch the interview below

Source:GHPage

