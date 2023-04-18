- Advertisement -

Moesha Buduong, a well-known actress and socialite from Ghana, has made suggestions that she would create her own show.

She has discovered that she enjoys talking a lot and is now making plans to make the most of her skill, said Moesha.

The divisive person revealed this while appearing as a guest on Ladies Circle.

“I am coming up with my own show because I’ve realized that I love talking,” she revealed.

During her time on the show, she revealed that she hopes one day she can relocate to Hollywood so she can be a known global socialite.

“I have like dreams of moving to L.A to pursue my career being a socialite and meet Kim Kardashian. I’ve had so many invitations to move to L.A and share myself with the world,” she noted.

Moesha also disclosed that her program would mostly talk about issues that are dear to her heart because there are a lot of things to talk about but she can’t put all the information out.

“There’s so much more but in Ghana if you put all of your plans out there, witches and wizards can latch on it so don’t worry when it’s ready I’ll put all of you on,” she told show hosts.

