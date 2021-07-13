type here...
‘Suicidal’ Moesha Boduong needs medical help – Cwesi Oteng

By Kweku Derrick
Following a viral video of a traumatize-looking Moesha Boduong that surfaced online, some renowned public figures have called for immediate interventions for her.

It emerged that Moesha Boduong, a former Ghanaian socialite-turned-born-again, tried to commit suicide by jumping off the roof of a building in the late hours of Monday.

However, the timely intervention by some four strong men impeded what would have been distasteful news to the nation.

Reacting to a video that saw Moesha speaking to the men who rescued her, Ghanaian musician, Cwesi Oteng called on the family and friends of the former Slay Queen to come to her aid.

In the post sighted by GHPage.com, he suggested that if the actress was not only putting up a show to trend, then something is not okay with her, hence Moesha needs medical support.

“If she’s not acting a movie at this point, then I ask her family or friends to get her medical help immediately. I beg to say, something is not ok about this. Several factors are involved. I’m a lot concerned. I feel really sorry typing this.”

Moesha Boduongconfessed that she did terrible things when she was in the world including supplying young girls to married men for sex, enticing men for wealth and properties, etc, prior to giving her life to Christ.

She also claimed that formerly she smoked weed, sniffed cocaine, and did a lot of terrible things when she was not a Christian.

To prove she has turned over a new lead Moesha further disclosed that she has even sold all her cars, house, and properties and donated the money to her church. She now uses Trotro whenever she goes anywhere.

