type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"I need a new Range Over" - Moesha says as she returns...
Entertainment

“I need a new Range Over” – Moesha says as she returns to social media

By Albert
Repented Ghanaian slay queen, Moesha Boduong, has made a comeback to social media after her widely publicized encounter with the Lord.
- Advertisement -

Repented Ghanaian slay queen, Moesha Boduong, has made a comeback to social media after her widely publicized encounter with the Lord.

Moesha who was known to be a social media freak, actress and model decided to ditch her flashy lifestyle to embrace the modest life of a discreet Christian.

After her encounter with the Lord, she went ahead to delete all her sultry photos and video on social media and made a promise to stay under the guidance of her Maker.

However, it appears that the popular socialite is making a gradual return to social media earlier than many would have thought.

Her social media hiatus is probably over and on her return, she has asked for a new Range Rover.

According to her, she needs the best cars. In a live video, Moesha sent an indirect message to whom it might concern about her desire to change her car.

“I know everyone wants to see me. So many people are calling my family and everyone thinks I’m crazy.”

‘It feels so good to be back on social media and I can’t wait to tell everyone my story. I need God’s help to overcome all temptations.

“I need a new Lexus Jeep, so help me God. I need a new Range Rover because I need the best in cars. I am back like never before,” Moesha Boduong had said.

Moesha Boduong is upbeat about her return to social media and has said she couldn’t have asked for more.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 13, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    58 %
    2.2mph
    0 %
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News