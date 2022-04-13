- Advertisement -

Just two days ago, loudmouth Afia Schwar blasted Moesha Boduong and her family while speaking in an interview with Zionfelix.

As bitterly lamented by Afia Schwar in the course of the interview, Moesha Boduong’s family is made up of a bunch of good for nothing hypocrites who also lack the courtesy to say a simple “Thank You”

She recounted how she always left her late father to go and cater for Moesha anytime she received a call from her family that her situation her worsened.

As we all know, Afia Schwar herself has reiterated on several occasions that Moesha is her daughter’s godmother hence there’s a certain sort of bond between them.

Well, in a new Snapchat post that was just shared by Moesha Boduong, she stressed that she really loves and adores Pena because she respects and makes her feel so special.

This is an indirect jab at Afia Schwar because her attack on Moesha’s family was very needless considering the kind of relationship they have.