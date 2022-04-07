type here...
Moesha Boduong reveals who she’s now dating

By Kweku Derrick
Moesha Boduong
Moesha Babiinoti Boduong has publicly opened up for the first time about who has been able to win over her heart after many years of shuffling men like play toys.

The former Ghanaian socialite and actress whose transformation shook the entertainment scene appears to be taking her Christian life more seriously after announcing her repentance about a year ago.

In a new post on Snapchat, Moesha expressed her undying love for a mysterious man who now reigns in her heart – it is no other man but Jesus Christ.

According to her, she has fallen in love with God because the Almighty did not forsake her when she found herself in trouble.

She wrote: “I’m dating Jesus now. I love God soo much because he never forsake me when I was in my lowest point in my life”

Moesha’s repentance as a slay queen has seen her make some staggering pronouncements about her colleagues in the showbiz industry.

From Sandra Ankobiah to Serwaa Amihere to Nana Ama McBrown, she has delivered mouth-opening prophecies to these celebrities which have sparked controversy on social media.

    Source:GHPage

