So has Moesha Boduong truly repented from her slay life and fully taken Christ as her Lord and personal saviour or she’s just playing with our minds?

Moesha Boduong who claims to have repented and retired from worldly things is back on social media doing all the things she spoke against some few months ago.

Citing from a new video from the camp of the actress, Moesha and her obroni boyfriend declared their love for each other after the handsome lover told Moesha that he loves her forever and she replied that God loves him too.

The guy later planted a passionate kiss on Moesha’s cheek and she blushed afterwards.

Just about two weeks ago, Moesha Boduong was in the news after she asserted in a video that God has asked her to drink alcohol and she also needs a Range Rover to cruise around town.