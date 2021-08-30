type here...
Moesha Boduong spotted in church for the first after battling depression

By Qwame Benedict
Born again Christian Moesha Boduong after weeks of staying under the radar following her mental health has once again surfaced on social media.

Moesha has been going through a lot after she openly declared she was giving up her past life and surrendering herself to Christ to take charge of her life.

A photo sighted on social media captures the Instagram celebrity dressed in an African print with Conrow braids to match while smile for the camera.

The photo was first shared by Ayisha Modi who captioned it “And one day she discovered that she was fierce and strong ?, and full of fire ? and that not even she could hold herself back because her passion burned brighter than her fears. If u can dance ? and be free and not be embarrassed, you can rule the world. @moeshaboduong sending her Sunday love ? to you all. Thank you all for ur prayers and support. I bless God for ur life my beloved beautiful lil sis. I gat you for life? ( WHO IS REALLY YOUR FRIEND) THEY WILL EXPLAIN THAT PART LATER???”

See the photo below:

Source:Ghpage

