A new video of Moesha Boduong which has surfaced on social media has got asking if truly the socialite and actress is okay.

Weeks ago, Moesha was recorded dancing, whining her waist and twerking at a nightclub. Though there is nothing bad about her dancing, questions were asked as to whether everything was alright with her.

This became very important because she had explained that she is now a new creature and has given her life to christ therefore she was letting go of all her bad/worldly life.

After the video went viral, she came out to apologize explaining that she has become a fun of dancing and that she always gets on the dancefloor when she hears a song being played.

She promised never to allow that to happen again but seems that her newfound love has taken over her.

A new video has once again emerged on social media that sees the former slay queen hitting the dancefloor again and dancing as if there was no tomorrow.

Check out the video below:

Check out some comments below:

Realcashboss: “Once a soldier is always a great soldier ???”

Vinginogirl12: “You can see she is drunk. She can’t even stand on her feet. Poor thing?????”

Abena_danche: “Wasan ate free anaa”

Abrahamyawentsieafful: “This lady’s family is really not serious at all,what are they waiting for before they help this beautiful being get healed? Where are those pastors she visited paying a ransom of money ? into their coffers? Ghana de3 hmmmm”

Funghana_: “This is not her real self ? these Rich men won’t leave our young girls alone . Aww”

I_stand_4_bhim: “Is she back.?? Ah welcome oo Oga wife ?????”