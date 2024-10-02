The Father of Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong has vowed to take legal action against the Pastor who leaked the current state of his daughter on social media.

Just a few days ago, Ghanaian socialite and actress, Moesha Bodoung, spoke for the first time about her current state of health.

This follows nine months after it was reported that she had suffered a stroke.

In the video which surfaced online, Moesha can be seen taking baby steps as she receives prayers from a powerful man of God.

However, the family of the socialite is not happy with the decision by the Pastor to share the video online for social media clout.

The uncle during an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah disclosed that Moesha was healed by a spiritualist and not by the pastor who claimed during a video.

He disclosed that the video that surfaced on social media was the first time Moesha was going to that church and wondered how he could pray for her to be healed.

Watch the video below: