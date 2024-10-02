type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMoesha Boduong's father to take legal action against a Pastor
Entertainment

Moesha Boduong’s father to take legal action against a Pastor

By Qwame Benedict
Moesha

The Father of Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong has vowed to take legal action against the Pastor who leaked the current state of his daughter on social media.

Just a few days ago, Ghanaian socialite and actress, Moesha Bodoung, spoke for the first time about her current state of health.

This follows nine months after it was reported that she had suffered a stroke.

In the video which surfaced online, Moesha can be seen taking baby steps as she receives prayers from a powerful man of God.

However, the family of the socialite is not happy with the decision by the Pastor to share the video online for social media clout.

The uncle during an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah disclosed that Moesha was healed by a spiritualist and not by the pastor who claimed during a video.

He disclosed that the video that surfaced on social media was the first time Moesha was going to that church and wondered how he could pray for her to be healed.

-- AD --

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
82 ° F
82 °
82 °
72 %
2.7mph
72 %
Wed
81 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
82 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways