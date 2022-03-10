Moesha Boduong leaves social media; deletes all Instagram posts after calls for her arrest by IGP over prophecies

- Advertisement -

Moesha Boduong’s phone appears to have finally been taken away from her, leaving her with no option but to take a break from social media.

This is coming days after back-to-back exposé and prophecies from the former socialite, now a born-again Christian, about some of her celebrity friends.

Moesha, in a controversial apology note to Sandra Ankobiah, had asserted that they both used to sleep with men for money – a statement the lawyer did not find palatable.

Moesha also moved in the direction of Serwaa Amihere and Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Baby Maxin to make some revelations and predictions about them.

The alarming remarks have prompted calls for Moesha’s access to the internet to be placed under intense scrutiny. Many had suggested that she could cause more harm with her comments rather than the gospel she intends to preach.

The latest development appears to show that people close to Moesha have heeded the advice of well-wishers and have seized her phone.

A quick check on her Instagram page shows all her posts have been deleted and she’s no more active with comments on the gram.