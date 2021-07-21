type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMoesha Buduong asked to vacate her five-bedroom house
Entertainment

Moesha Buduong asked to vacate her five-bedroom house

By Qwame Benedict
Moesha Buduong asked to vacate her five-bedroom house
Moesha Buduong FI
- Advertisement -

There seem to be more troubles for slay queen Moesha Buduong who repented and gave her life to Christ some few weeks ago.

According to new information from Instagram blogger, thosecalledcelebs, has revealed that Moesha is been asked to leave her rented five (5)bedroom house.

The blogger revealed that Moesha despite claims that she built a five(5) bedroom house, bought a Range Rover and a Land Cruiser Prado actually rented the house.

From the blogger, Moesha rented the huge apartment for 12 months thus 1 year but as it stands now, she has only a month left to stay in the house.

The owner of the apartment has however served her a letter asking her to leave the apartment if she has no money to renew her rent.

Read her post below:

Looking at the current situation and predicament of Moesha Buduong, many are of the belief that she wouldn’t be able to raise funds to pay the rent.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Accra
clear sky
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
83 %
1.9mph
0 %
Wed
80 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News