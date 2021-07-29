- Advertisement -

The Personal assistance of repented slay queen Moesha Buduong identified as Samuel Nelson has opened up on how the actress destroyed some married homes.

Nelson who carries himself as a brother of the actress in a phone conversation with Salma makes a shocking revelation.

According to him, Moesha who confirmed herself that she sleeps with big men to live her lavish lifestyle has been cursed by several married women for trying to destroy their marriages.

He explained that on several occasions when these married women call her on phone they issue a warning to Moesha asking her to stay away from their husbands since its destroying their homes.

He continued that, instead of Moesha saying sorry and apologize that she doesn’t know the men are married so to save herself but she ends up insulting them.

Nelson in the audio revealed that the ladies, in the end, have no option other than to curse her.

Listen to the conversation below;

People have started asking questions on why the PA of Moesha Buduong would come out and drop this allegation.