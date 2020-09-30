Moesha Buduong in hot waters as netizens blast her for begging to get Laycon’s attention

Ghanaian social media users have landed heavily on Actress, Vixen and Brand Influencer Moesha Buduong following a meme she shared on her Instagram page hinting on using juju on Laycon, the winner of the just-ended BBNaija.

Netizens have casted blame upon the contoured actress Moesha that she is begging and forcing to get the attention of the new star in town through her usual gimmicks on social media.

According to Moesha’s multiple posts shared, she wants to know how to use juju to make Laycon fall in love with her and dash her all the money, thus snatch the 85million Naira from the new winner.

Check below her posts on IG that has gotten her into serious trouble;

Netizens after sighting the posts above did not take it lightly on Moesha. She was heavily blasted for begging to get the attention of someone she will not even get; See some comments;

@kelly.sdre: “Ah this lady paaa. loook at her oo”

@YobagGH: “Shameful being, she wants to do ahohyehye”

@Nana Yaw Asuoden: ” Waa look Moesha is selling herself cheap”

Moesha Buduong, was recently in the news following an interview she had with colleague actress Emelia Brobbey on her “Okukuseku the talk show”.

She revealed that she’s not lucky with friends and one of her female friends snatched her boyfriend from her. It became a topic on social media. Netizens were shocked to the bone.

They wondered how come a curvaceous lady like her will lose her boyfriend to a friend because it’s everyman’s dream to get a type her her.