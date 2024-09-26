type here...
Moesha Buodong walks for the first time after 9 months of being paralzyed (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Moesha

Just a few days ago, Ghanaian socialite and actress, Moesha Bodoung, spoke for the first time about her current state of health.

This follows nine months after it was reported that she had suffered a stroke.

In a phone interview with nkonkonsa.com, Moesha said she has not been able to walk or speak well for the past months.

“I went off completely and I was in bed for several months. I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t talk and couldn’t do anything.

Moesha

I thank God I am better now. As you can see, I talk now even though I am still struggling to speak properly.

Half of my body is paralyzed now. One of my legs and one of my hands are not functioning now. So I can’t type on phone now, I can only talk on phone” – Moesha told the blog.

Luckily for Moesha, she has been able to get unto her feet once again citing a video that has surfaced on social media.

-- AD --

In the video, Moesha can be seen taking baby steps as she receives prayers from a powerful man of God.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

