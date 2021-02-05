Moesha confesses how she spent $10,000 to get her nice figure

The voluptuous Moesha Boduong has disclosed that she has spent $10,000 to get the body she always wanted.

In an interview with Kwaku Manu on the Aggressive Interview show, Moesha confessed that she travelled to the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean for liposuction.

The actress clarified that she underwent a tummy tuck that has further brought out her already shapely body.

Moesha mentioned that although people thought she had worked on her butt she never did. However, she was moved to get excess fat from her tummy since people already thought she had liposuction.

“If they said I have done it, then let me go and do it but I didn’t work on my ass, I did on my stomach, that has further brought my shape out but people didn’t even notice,” she said.

Meanwhile, people have questioned whether Moesha’s figure is natural and have insisted that she had gone under the knife to get it.