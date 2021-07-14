- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and model, Victoria Michaels has sounded a word of caution to persons who have made unsubstantiated claims about things happening in the life of Moesha Boduong.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram page Wednesday, the 30-year-old fashion icon addressed series of allegations that have popped up since a video of Moesha Boduong in a deplorable state surfaced online.

Victoria Michaels warned Ayisha Modi, who threatened to expose her Pastor, to desist from falsely accusing him of compelling Moesha Boduong to sell her properties and donating the proceeds to his church, The Revelation Church International.

According to her, Moesha called people to her home and gave things out to the poor for reasons best known to her and not on the direction of any so-called pastor.

“Please stop spreading lies about me, Pastor Gabriel, the church and the body of Christ.

“You all have no idea what is going on. My sister @queenafiaschwarzenegger knows more than anyone else that Maurecia called people to her home and gave things out to the poor for reasons I can’t share. I knew nothing about it until she mentioned it on phone. That’s all I can say for those spreading lies,” Victoria Michaels said.

“You say properties were sold? Which properties are these? She has not given anything to the church or to the pastor. No property has been sold and proceeds given to the church or the pastor. Family members of her choice know where she is and are working with the church to ensure she is well taken care of.

“Do not allow what you see on social media to mislead you. Not all that glitters is gold my people.

“Maurecia is still here with us and she will eventually come out and tell the truth you all seek. May God forgive all the people spreading lies.

Read the full statement below