The head pastor of Alabaster Ministry Prophet Kofi Oduro has waded into the health status of actress and socialite Moesha Boduong.

According to the preacher, the genesis of Moesha’s problem is that she snatched the husband of the wrong woman.

He explained that she is simply reaping everything she sowed during her days as a slay queen.

Moesha Boduong in the past openly confessed that she had snatched and slept with people’s husbands and to some extent caused some marriages to end because of her actions.

But in Prophet Oduro’s preaching to his church members, he explained that Moesha Boduong had gotten away from the majority of women who she caused pain to by sleeping with their husbands but one of them never forgave her.

He went on to say that the result is what we are all seeing added that some women wouldn’t take it lightly with you if you cross the line.

Watch the video below: