By Qwame Benedict
Moesha Boduong
Slay queen and actress Moesha Boduong has followed in the footsteps of her colleague Hajia4real as she is set to release her first single tomorrow March 10.

The curvious actress would be a year older tomorrow and has decided to serve her fans with a song which also happens to her first ever song.

In a short video shared on her Instagram page, she revealed that the title of her single is ‘DIVA’.

Checkout snippet of the new song below:

Moesha today also shared a video of herself dancing and showing off her dance moves ahead of the release.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMNbMRBljps/

See some comments below;

fellamakafui: “We are waiting please”

lydiaforson: “We are not ready!!!!!! Chaii”

diamondappiah_bosslady: “Give dem mami ????”

belindadzattah: “???????? ???? I can’t wait”

Source:Ghpage

Tuesday, March 9, 2021
