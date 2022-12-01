Mohammed Kudus Biography: Real Age, Networth, Cars, Houses, Wife, Kids

Mohammed Kudus is a talented Ghanaian professional footballer who has made a name for himself in the senior national team on the world stage.

At the club level. he plays for the Dutch Eredivisie side Ajax. He was born on 2nd August 2000 making him just 22 years as the publication of this article.

He grew up in Nima, a suburb in Accra alongside his 3 other siblings with his mother and grandmother.

Not much is known about his childhood days as well as his parents because he has never spoken about them in any of the interviews he has granted.

Mohammed Kudus is a Muslim. He was born to devout Muslim parents and was raised in an Islamic community, Nima.

Mohammed Kudus showed interest in football at a tender age. At the age of 12, Mohammed Kudus started playing football for the Right to Dream Academy in Accra.

He had the opportunity to play for the Danish team FC Nordsjaelland in January 2018.

Then, in July 2020, Kudus signed a five-year contract with Ajax FC, where head coach Eric Ten Hag praised him as a special player.

Mohammed Kudus is now a member of the Senior National Squad, and previously he played for the National U17 team.

Wife and Kids

The footballer isn’t married and has no children yet.

Networth, Cars And Houses

In July 2020 the attacking midfielder signed a contract with Ajax that nets him a whopping salary of 1.2 Million Euro (1.1 Million Pound) per year. We have crunched the numbers, this means he earns €5,949 (£5,429) per day and €248 (£226) per hour!

He owns two houses, one in Accra, the capital of Ghana and the other in Amsterdam.

He drives the latest of cars because he has the means to afford them.