Mohammed Kudus is currently the Qatar World Cup best player – Prince...
Mohammed Kudus is currently the Qatar World Cup best player – Prince Boateng

By Mr. Tabernacle
Mohammed-Kudus-(L)-Kevin-Prince-Boateng-(R)
Kevin-Prince Boateng, says Mohammed Kudus is the best player so far at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Mohammed Kudus has been immense for Ghana at the Mundial, scoring twice and assisting in the Black Stars’ 3-2 win over South Korea on Monday.

The 22-year-old player after the game, the Ajax star has received rave reviews globally, with Barcelona Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff, confirming the Catalan club is monitoring his progress.

Speaking as a television pundit in Germany, Prince, expressed his admiration for the talented youngster.

Prince picked the Black Stars midfielder ahead of stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have all had varying impacts on the campaign of their nations.

“Kudus is the best player in the World Cup at the moment and he overly impresses with what he does. It’s incredible what he can do with the ball,” Boateng said on German television Sport1, as quoted by All Football.

“It will only be a matter of time before he moves, after the Dutch experience, to a top club,” Boateng said, “Kudus is currently the World Cup best player.”

    Source:GHPAGE

    Friday, December 2, 2022
