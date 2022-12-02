type here...
Mohammed Kudus still did his best for the team – Player earns praise amidst loss to Uruguay

By Mr. Tabernacle
Though The Black Stars of Ghana lost to Uruguay, Mohammed Kudus still has caught the eye of Ghanaians.

The Ajax player on the field of play today was superb. He was seen almost everywhere on the pitch shooting and creating chances all in an attempt to put Ghana in a lead.

The Young player could be seen playing with his heart fixed on Ghana winning even when the team were 2 goals down.

Following his display, Mohammed Kudus has been trending on social media alongside Captian Andre Dede Ayew.

According to a lot of social media users, Kudus has done his best for Ghana and needs to be appreciated.


