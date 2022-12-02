Mohammed Kudus still did his best for the team – Player earns praise amidst loss to Uruguay

- Advertisement -

Though The Black Stars of Ghana lost to Uruguay, Mohammed Kudus still has caught the eye of Ghanaians.

The Ajax player on the field of play today was superb. He was seen almost everywhere on the pitch shooting and creating chances all in an attempt to put Ghana in a lead.

The Young player could be seen playing with his heart fixed on Ghana winning even when the team were 2 goals down.

Following his display, Mohammed Kudus has been trending on social media alongside Captian Andre Dede Ayew.

According to a lot of social media users, Kudus has done his best for Ghana and needs to be appreciated.

Kudus Mohammed has done all his best for Ghana ?? we appreciate you! pic.twitter.com/yga85j2T3t — tha_richiee (@theguywith2legs) December 2, 2022

Pride of Nima ????



Go Kudus & Black Stars! pic.twitter.com/qUoA5MrvNl — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) December 2, 2022

Ghana lost but Kudus is still taking all the girls with his performance… we just can’t win against this guy smh pic.twitter.com/FyAEdH0Ocx — Don (@Opresii) December 2, 2022

