Mohammed Kudus should have taken the penalty kick – Dede Ayew is selfish

Ghanaians on social media are raging following Ghana’s captain, Dede Ayew, shocking penalty miss against Uruguay.

Ghana started the game very slow but managed to get one chance in the game which saw Jordan Ayew shoot the ball and Mohammed Kudus followed with a rebound and won a penalty for Ghana by the 19th minute.

Referee Daniel Siebert whistled for an offside but after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee, he awarded a penalty to Ghana.

Andre Ayew volunteered himself to take the kick for the Black Stars but struck the ball to the right in the direction of the keeper. What a Miss!!.

Following the miss by Andre Ayew, the Black Stars captain has been trending on social media especially on Twitter ever since.

Tweeps says Mohammed Kudus should have taken the penalty kick instead of a selfish and self-glory-seeking Dede Ayew. He just wanted to prove a point.

Mohammed Kudus, per Tweeps, was the right man to take the kick and this could have given the Black Stars the early lead that would have put pressure on the Urugyuans.