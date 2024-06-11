type here...
Entertainment

“Stfu!” – Mohammed Kudus insults fans on social media after Black Stars win over CAR

By Mr. Tabernacle

The Senior National Team, Black Stars star boy Mohammed Kudus is trending following the match against Central African Republic for mixed reasons.

The West Ham darling boy made a statement once again on the field of play as he showed fierce character and finesse on the pitch.

Just when we thought Kudus’ performance on the pitch caught eye, he was bashed by some Ghanaians with a divergent view of his skill and performance.

During the game, some Ghanaian fans on social media criticized Kudus, accusing him of holding on to the ball for too long.

A fan on X -formerly Twitter – with username Wan Prince posted: “Mohammed Kudus needs to be spoken to; what kind of selfishness and unnecessary ball control is that?”

The post eventually reached Kudus’ feed, and he responded by telling the critic to “Come and talk to me yourself.”

Another X user, named Steeze, called Kudus out, saying: “You people need to tell Kudus the truth. He’s not Messi, nor is he Ronaldo. He should stop doing too much and release the ball quickly.”

However, the former Ajax midfielder told him to shut up. Using abbreviated language, Kudus wrote: “Masa stfu!!!!!”

Source:GhPage

