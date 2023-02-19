Blackstars forward and youngster, Mohammed Kudus paid a massive tribute to Christian Atsu after scoring a free kick goal against Sparta Rotterdam.

The prolific and promising footballer played and scored a superb freekick in Ajax Amstertdam’s 4-0 thumping of Saprta Rotterdam.

After putting the ball behind the net, he dedicated his goal to the memory of Christian Atsu whose death has had a toll on the entire world.

Mohammed Kudus who scored his first career free kick goal in the 84th minute, removed his jersey to reveal an inscription on his undershirt which read “RIP Atsu”.

Atsu’s last kick of the ball was a beautiful free kick and Kudus dedicating another well taken free kick to to honour Atsu is really a befitting tribute.

For the moment, the family and some government officials are currently gathered at the airport to receive the mortal remains of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia would be the one leading the government officials to receive the body.

?? Mohammed Kudus has just scored his first career free kick goal. What a hit is was ??pic.twitter.com/N2ZuDcvpEv — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) February 19, 2023

