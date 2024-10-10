Mohammed Kudus to captain Black Stars team for Sudan match

Mohammed Kudus will captain the Black Stars against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana coach Otto Addo acknowledged this in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana’s three captains are missing, with stand-in skipper Thomas Partey withdrawing from the camp earlier this week due to a medical issue.

Substantial captain Andre Ayew has not been called up to the national team since March, while Daniel Amartey has also been dropped for the match against Sudan.

Jordan Ayew was largely seen as the favourite to take over the captaincy, having previously led the squad in the absence of the other captains.

However, it appears that the 33-year-old is currently below Kudus in the Black Stars captaincy hierarchy under Otto Addo.

Meanwhile, Kudus’ position on the national squad has progressively improved since his international debut in 2019 after progressing through the U17s and U20s.

The West Ham United player has subsequently played 36 games for his country, scoring an astounding 11 goals.

Ghana will face Sudan on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium before facing them again four days later in the reverse game.