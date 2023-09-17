- Advertisement -

The father of late Nigerian musician Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad, has spoken about how bad the situation was for his dead son.

According to his father identified as Joseph Aloba, things were so bad for his son that getting money from him was a problem despite several attempts he made from him.

Mr Aloba explained that the land his son was buried on was actually land he(father) bought and registered in the musician’s name and wanted him to put up a structure but Mohbad never sent a dime.

The late musician’s father in a video continued in this publication revealed that money for the naming ceremony was a problem and his son had to rely on contributions from several people just to be able to name his son.

Watch the video below:

The musician passed on last week and his death came as a surprise to many.

As it stands now he has been laid to rest but fans and music lovers are asking for the cause of death and why he was suddenly buried.